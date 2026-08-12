Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Game slowing down in Year 2

Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that the game is starting to slow down for Henderson as he enters his second season, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.

Henderson has remained hit-or-miss in pass protection during training camp, but he continues to make plays in the passing game and break off long runs as a rusher. The problem for Henderson is Rhamondre Stevenson has done nothing to lose his spot atop the depth chart as the Patriots' RB1 after averaging 4.6 yards per carry across 14 regular-season games last season. Henderson played just 31.4 percent of the offensive snaps during New England's playoff run last season and figures to open 2026 as a low-volume, big-play threat. If Stevenson starts off slow or gets injured, Henderson has the talent to flip the backfield roles. Henderson is shaping up as an upside fantasy pick who is currently being drafted ahead of Stevenson.