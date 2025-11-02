Henderson rushed 14 times for 55 yards and caught four of six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Falcons.

Henderson set a new career high in carries as the Patriots played without Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), and the rookie second-round pick's 55 rushing yards marked the second-highest total of Henderson's career behind his 75 against the Browns in Week 8. Terrell Jennings played a complementary role alongside Henderson, rushing 11 times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Henderson's production has been trending up, but he'll remain part of a platoon in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, whether he's splitting carries with Stevenson or Jennings.