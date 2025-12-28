Henderson (concussion) rushed 19 times for 82 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Jets.

Henderson had a 19-8 edge in carries over Rhamondre Stevenson, but Stevenson had all five of the targets between the two and scored both of the touchdowns among New England's running backs. Henderson cleared concussion protocol prior to Sunday's win and avoided any setbacks, so the rookie second-round pick will continue to operate as the 1A option in New England's productive running back platoon in Week 18 against the Dolphins. The Patriots would secure the top seed in the AFC with a win over Miami and a Broncos loss to the Chargers.