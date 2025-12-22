Henderson (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Henderson is likely dealing with a head injury after hitting his head on the turf. He first went to the blue medical tent, per Lazar, probably to be evaluated for a concussion. The team will likely provide an update on Henderson's status shortly. Prior to the injury, Henderson rushed five times for three yards and caught his only target for nine yards.