Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Heads to locker room on SNF
Henderson (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Henderson is likely dealing with a head injury after hitting his head on the turf. He first went to the blue medical tent, per Lazar, probably to be evaluated for a concussion. The team will likely provide an update on Henderson's status shortly. Prior to the injury, Henderson rushed five times for three yards and caught his only target for nine yards.
