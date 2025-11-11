Henderson (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Estimated as a limited participant Monday on the Patriots' initial weekly practice report, Henderson took every rep in Tuesday's session to erase any concerns about his availability for Thursday's game against the Jets. The makeup of the New England backfield for Week 11 remains unclear, however, as Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and Terrell Jennings (knee) were listed as limited participants on the second straight day but were spotted mostly working off to the side during the media-access portion of Tuesday's session, per Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. The status of Stevenson in particular for Thursday's game will bear watching, as his potential absence for a third straight week could set the stage for Henderson to once again serve as New England's lead back. The rookie second-round pick turned in the best performance of his young career in this past Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, carrying 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns to go with a three-yard reception while playing a season-high 84 percent of the offensive snaps.