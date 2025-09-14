Henderson rushed three times for 10 yards while catching both of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins.

Henderson was out-touched by both Rhamondre Stevenson (16) and Antonio Gibson (six) on offense. Stevenson looks like the lead back in New England, at least for now, while Henderson's stuck splitting change-of-pace duties with Gibson. The speedy Henderson has the talent to take on a larger role as the season unfolds, but the rookie second-round pick could be held back by a lack of volume again when the Patriots host the Steelers in Week 3.