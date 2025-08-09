Henderson rushed once for 18 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards in Friday's 48-18 preseason win over the Commanders. He also scored a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Henderson made an instant impact in his NFL debut, taking the opening kickoff back for a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. He also split snaps with Rhamondre Stevenson for the next two drives while the first-team offense was in the game. Henderson's pass catching skills and ability to make defenders miss in space should help the rookie second-round pick play a prominent role on offense out of the gate as the speedy complement to Stevenson's bruising running style. Henderson will look to build on this strong first impression when the Patriots travel to Minnesota on Aug. 16 for their next preseason game.