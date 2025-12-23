Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Lands in concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday that Henderson is in concussion protocol, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Henderson missed the entire second half of Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens due to what the Patriots had been classifying as a head injury, which stemmed from a hard fall to the turf. With Vrabel now confirming that Henderson has sustained a concussion, the rookie running back will have limited time to clear the five-step protocol in advance of this Sunday's game at the Jets. If Henderson can't play in Week 17, Rhamondre Stevenson would likely move back into a lead role out of the New England backfield.
More News
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Ruled out against Ravens•
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Questionable due to head injury•
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Heads to locker room on SNF•
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Two long rushing TDs not enough•
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Tallies 86 total yards in win•
-
Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Maintains top job in backfield•