Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday that Henderson is in concussion protocol, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Henderson missed the entire second half of Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens due to what the Patriots had been classifying as a head injury, which stemmed from a hard fall to the turf. With Vrabel now confirming that Henderson has sustained a concussion, the rookie running back will have limited time to clear the five-step protocol in advance of this Sunday's game at the Jets. If Henderson can't play in Week 17, Rhamondre Stevenson would likely move back into a lead role out of the New England backfield.