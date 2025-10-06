Henderson carried the ball six times for 24 yards and caught two of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Buffalo.

Henderson finished as New England's leading rusher as part of a three-player committee, but it was Rhamondre Stevenson who cashed in both of the team's short rushing scores Sunday. The latter also coughed up his third fumble of the season, which could cut into Stevenson's playing time even after making two trips to the end zone. That potential scenario could open up more touches for Henderson going forward, who has seen his fantasy value thwarted by the three-way timeshare. Until witness an uptick in usage, the second-round rookie will be stuck as a deep-league option in Week 6.