Henderson (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, is likely to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henderson has gone from likely to miss multiple games to having a chance to play just one week removed from suffering an apparent right high-ankle sprain last Sunday against the Raiders. Via the running back himself Friday, he is "hoping to play" in Week 6, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, but Henderson likely will be subject to a pregame workout Sunday before a decision is made ahead of inactives dropping at 11:30 a.m. ET. If Henderson is active, he'll join Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner out of the Patriots backfield, though in what capacity remains to be seen.