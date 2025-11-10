Henderson was listed as limited on Monday's injury report due to a knee injury.

Henderson appeared to get his knee twisted up during Sunday's 28-23 win at Tampa Bay, but he continued onward and authored the first signature performance of his career with 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns to go with one catch (on one target) for three yards. He was getting a second straight spot start in place of Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), but the latter also was listed as limited Monday -- in addition to Terrell Jennings (knee) -- meaning all three players at the position on New England's active roster are banged up ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets.