Henderson carried the ball 11 times for 28 yards and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers.

The rookie RB struggled on the ground once again, failing to reached 30 rushing yards for the third straight game to begin his NFL career. His 14 touches were his highest volume so far, however, and the increase came largely due to the fact that his competition for backfield work, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, combined to lose three fumbles. That could put Henderson at the top of the depth chart Week 4 against a Panthers defense that remains fairly vulnerable on the ground and just gave up 111 yards from scrimmage to Bijan Robinson.