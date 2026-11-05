Henderson (illness) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

Henderson officially goes down as a non-participant for a second consecutive Week 9 practice and has now missed a full week due to this illness. His participation level will be worth monitoring Friday, though it looks likely at this point that Henderson will carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers. Corey Kiner would be in line to maintain an expanded role alongside Rhamondre Stevenson if Henderson sits again Sunday.