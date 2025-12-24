Henderson (concussion) was limited at practice Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Henderson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but the running back's limited participation in the Patriots' first practice this week offers hope that he may be available Sunday against the Jets. Henderson now has two more opportunities to upgrade his participation level before New England's Week 17 injury designations are posted Friday. If Henderson is unable to gain medical clearance to play this weekend, fellow RB Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line to see added touches against New York, with D'Ernest Johnson available to mix in. Additionally, Elijah Mitchell and Jashaun Corbin are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad in such a scenario.