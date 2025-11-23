Henderson carried the ball 18 times for 66 yards and caught three of four targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals.

Rhamondre Stevenson returned from a three-game absence due to a toe injury, but that didn't have a big impact on Henderson's workload, as his 18 carries were just one short of his volume from the week before. Stevenson was also largely ineffective on his limited touches, gaining just five rushing yards on six totes and getting stuffed on two carries from Cincinnati's one-yard line in the third quarter. Henderson appears to have the No. 1 job in the backfield firmly in hand, racking up 405 rushing yards and four TDs with 5.4 yards per carry over the last five games while chipping in a 13-81-1 line on 16 targets. Henderson gets a very juicy matchup in Week 13 against a Giants defense that just got torched for 264 scrimmage yards and three total TDs by the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs.