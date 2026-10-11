The Patriots ruled out Henderson (ankle) for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Initially considered questionable to return to the game after leaving in the second quarter due to the right ankle injury, Henderson didn't join the Patriots on the sideline to begin the second half before he was ruled out shortly after the third quarter got underway. He'll finish the afternoon with 22 yards on four carries to go with one catch for 16 yards. With Henderson sidelined for the rest of the contest, the Patriots will be left with Corey Kiner as their lone option behind No. 1 back Rhamondre Stevenson.