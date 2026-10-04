Henderson rushed 14 times for 42 yards and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Patriots' 29-26 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Henderson struggled to get anything going against an improved Bills run defense, averaging an even 3.0 yards per carry. The second-year pro logged one more carry than backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson but finished with five fewer rushing yards, and through three games, Henderson is averaging a pedestrian 3.7 yards per tote while only adding one catch for six yards. The 2025 second-round pick's next opportunity for his first breakout effort of 2026 comes in a Week 5 home matchup against a vastly improved Raiders team.