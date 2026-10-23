Henderson rushed three times for nine yards and secured both targets for 14 yards in the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Henderson's modest numbers underscore how modest a role he filled in the high-scoring loss. Rhamondre Stevenson had just six carries in his own right, but he also recorded a team-high 93 receiving yards on five catches. Henderson's rush attempts and rushing yards were both season lows, and the second-year back will look to bounce back in a Week 8 road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1.