Henderson (ankle) officially didn't practice Sunday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Henderson suffered a minor right ankle injury on Aug. 24 and hasn't been able to practice since then. After Sunday's absence, he'll have two more chances to mix into drills before the Patriots potentially make a ruling on his status for Week 1 when they post Tuesday's injury report. If Henderson isn't able to suit up for Wednesday's season opener at Seattle, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line to handle the bulk of the backfield reps for New England, with Corey Kiner and practice-squad members Lan Larison and Hassan Haskins the potential candidates for complementary work, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.