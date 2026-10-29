Henderson wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Though the Patriots left him off their initial Week 8 injury report released Wednesday, Henderson may be dealing with an aggravation of the ankle he previously sprained in a Week 5 win over the Raiders. Since then, Henderson has been able to suit up in both of the team's last two contests, but he's played limited snaps behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson. In an effort to get the ball in Henderson's hands more frequently, head coach Mike Vrabel told Kyed on Tuesday that the second-year back could get more involved on kickoff returns, though that plan could be put on hold while Henderson is nursing an injury.