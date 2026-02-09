Henderson rushed the ball six times for 19 yards in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl 60. He added three receptions on three targets for 26 yards.

Henderson's overall struggles to rush efficiently in the postseason continued in the Super Bowl, though the New England offense was stalled for much of the game. Henderson's overall production was also inflated by a 24-yard catch and run on the game's final plays. However, he had a fairly even split with Rhamondre Stevenson in terms of touches, and he did manage long runs of nine and seven yards. Henderson is likely to begin the 2026 season on the smaller end of a backfield split in New England, though he showcased his ability to produce plenty on limited touches throughout this rookie season thanks to his big-play ability -- something that is likely to continue in his sophomore campaign.