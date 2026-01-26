Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Non-factor against Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson rushed the ball three times for five yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.
Rhamondre Stevenson racked up 25 touches, leaving Henderson as an afterthought in Sunday's win. Henderson's longest rush of the day went for four yards, though his usage never allowed him to settle into the game. He had recorded 10 and 13 touches in New England's first two playoff games, so it's unclear why he didn't see much opportunity in the AFC Championship Game.
