With Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) having been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Henderson is once again in line to see added backfield work this weekend.

In Stevenson's absence in the Patriots' 24-23 win over the Falcons in Week 9, Henderson started and recorded a 75 percent snap share, en route to carrying 14 times for 55 yards and catching four of his six targets for 32 yards, while Terrell Jennings was on the field for 25 percent of New England's snaps on offense, rushing 11 times for 35 yards and a TD and hauling in his only target for nine yards. Against Tampa Bay, look for the time-share to continue to lean in Henderson's favor, a context that gives him Week 10 fantasy lineup viability. Meanwhile, Jennings offers an option for those in deeper formats who are scrambling for RB help this week.