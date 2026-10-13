Henderson is expected to miss multiple weeks after he was diagnosed with a right high-ankle sprain following an MRI on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Henderson sustained the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 45-17 win over the Raiders and was unable to return. Schefter notes that Henderson won't need surgery to address the ankle sprain, so the running back may be able to avoid a stint on injured reserve and the automatic four-game absence that comes with it. Even so, Henderson still looks poised to be sidelined for at least a couple of contests, which will clear the way for Rhamondre Stevenson to take on a heightened role out of the backfield. Corey Kiner will also be in line for increased snaps as the top change-of-pace option behind Stevenson while Henderson is out of the mix.