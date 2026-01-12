Henderson rushed nine times for 27 yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card game win over the Chargers.

Henderson struggled to find running room, with most of his rushing yards coming on a 15-yard carry on his final touch as the Patriots were running out the clock. He ceded most of the backfield touches to the much more efficient Rhamondre Stevenson, who turned 10 carries and four targets into 128 scrimmage yards. After an underwhelming playoff debut, Henderson will get an opportunity to pick up the pace in the AFC divisional round against either the Texans or Steelers while continuing to share backfield reps with Stevenson. Both of those defenses were stout against the run in the regular season and Henderson hasn't contributed much as a pass catcher recently, with only two targets in his last four games.