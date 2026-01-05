Henderson rushed 13 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and wasn't targeted during the Patriots' 38-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson took turns tearing through the Dolphins' permeable run defense, with each back recording a pair of rushing touchdowns. Henderson's two scores came from five and two yards out, his fourth such tally of his rookie campaign. Henderson heads into his first NFL postseason having amassed 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns at 5.1 yards per carry alongside a 35-221-1 receiving line across 17 regular-season games. Henderson and Stevenson should continue working in a fairly even timeshare beginning with next weekend's home wild-card matchup against the Chargers.