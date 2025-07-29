Since the start of training camp, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has lined Henderson up in various formations in an effort to take advantage of mismatches, Karen Guregian of MassLive Sportsreports.

With that in mind, Guregian notes that it's pretty clear McDaniels believes the explosive 2025 second-rounder -- who has caught screen passes, swing passes and wheel routes downfield during camp practices -- has a chance be a valuable weapon in the passing game this season. Henderson has fifth-year pro Rhamondre Stevenson to contend with for backfield touches, particularly in early-down situations, but the rookie still has enough playmaking upside to make a fantasy impact even in the context of a timeshare that features him and Rhamondre Stevenson, with Antonio Gibson also mixing in.