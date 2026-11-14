Henderson (illness) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Henderson was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions in Munich, and now that he's on IR, the second-year running back will be required to miss at least the next four games. Henderson's next opportunity to play is Week 15 against the Chiefs on Monday, Dec. 21, although there's not timetable for his return as he is recovering from "an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of neurological symptoms." If Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) cannot play Sunday, then the Patriots' backfield would be led by Corey Kiner and Lan Larison.