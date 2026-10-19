Henderson (ankle) rushed seven times for 31 yards and brought in his only target for nine yards in the Patriots' 26-19 win over the Jets on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Henderson beat the odds by suiting up for Sunday's contest despite what has been reported to be a high-ankle sprain. He was just five yards short of backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing yardage despite seeing half of his carry total, but Henderson's mid-third-quarter fumble did lead to a Jets field goal. Henderson now has a quick turnaround for a Week 7 road matchup against the Bears on Thursday night, so it would appear likely he'd slot into a complementary role again for that contest.