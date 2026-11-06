In a statement posted to social media on Friday, Henderson -- who hasn't practiced since last Wednesday -- noted that he recently experienced "an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms," Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Henderson, who was unavailable for New England's Week 8 win over Miami, indicated that tests have "come back positive and reassuring," adding "I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions." The running back noted that for now he is "committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health" and that his "health and long-term well-being" remain his foremost priorities." In six games this season, while working in a Patriots backfield that also includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison, Henderson has carried 52 times for 203 yards a touchdown, while adding five receptions for 45 yards.