Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Questionable due to head injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Henderson was deemed questionable to return shortly after being taken to the locker room. The team has not given any indication that the running back suffered a concussion. Henderson rushed five times and caught his only target for nine yards prior to getting hurt. While Henderson's sidelined, Rhamondre Stevenson will lead New England's backfield.
