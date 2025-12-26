Coach Mike Vrabel noted Friday that Henderson (concussion) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Reiss previously reported that Henderson had shed his red (non-contact) jersey during Friday's practice, but at this stage it's unclear where the running back is in terms of the NFL's concussion protocol. On that subject, Vrabel said Friday,"he's in the protocol until he's not." If Henderson ends up unavailable this weekend, fellow RB Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line to see an expanded role in Week 17, with D'Ernest Johnson available to mix in, while Elijah Mitchell and Jashaun Corbin would be candidates to be elevated from the Patriots' practice squad.