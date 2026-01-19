Henderson carried the ball 12 times for 25 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-2 yards in the Patriots' 28-16 win over the Texans in the divisional round.

The rookie running back's longest gain went for only six yards and he once again took a back seat to Rhamondre Stevenson, who led New England with 70 rushing yards. Henderson hasn't made much of an impact so far in the playoffs, putting together just 59 total scrimmage yards through the Patriots' first two games, but he's get another chance to produce a big play or two next weekend in the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.