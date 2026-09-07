Henderson (ankle) remained sidelined at Monday's practice, Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated reports.

Henderson has been DNP all week leading up to Wednesday's season opener in Seattle, and it's looking extremely unlikely that he's going to play Week 1. The Patriots have one more practice report to issue Tuesday, and it's at least notable that Henderson traveled with the team to Seattle, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. If the second-year running back is unable to play, Rhamondre Stevenson would be looking at a potential workhorse role, as Corey Kiner is the only other running back on the active roster. Lan Larison is on the practice squad as a likely elevation.