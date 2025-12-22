Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Ruled out against Ravens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson (head) won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Henderson was ruled out at halftime after getting injured in the second quarter. Rhamondre Stevenson will lead New England's backfield in the second half, with D'Ernest Johnson available in a depth role. Henderson's next chance to take the field will come in Week 17 against the Jets.
