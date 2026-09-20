Henderson (ankle) rushed 16 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Steelers.

Henderson didn't take long to make an impact in his season debut after sitting out the 13-10 Week 1 loss to Seattle. The 2025 second-round pick opened the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown run 6:38 into Sunday's game and handled 17 touches compared to just seven for Rhamondre Stevenson, who lost a fumble on the drive preceding Henderson's touchdown run. Henderson had 180 carries to Stevenson's 130 during the 2025 regular season. Both running backs are likely to be involved in the Week 3 game plan against the Jaguars.