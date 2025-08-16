Henderson gained 20 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Saturday's 20-12 preseason win over the Vikings. He failed to catch his only target.

After an electric kickoff return TD in the Patriots' exhibition opener last weekend, Henderson found paydirt again Saturday, this time on an eight-yard run on the team's second possession of the afternoon that saw the rookie running back demonstrate both patience and his ability to power though contact. Rhamondre Stevenson (undisclosed) remains atop the depth chart, but it may just be a show of deference to the veteran after Henderson was selected 38th overall in the 2025 Draft to be one of the centerpieces of the offense.