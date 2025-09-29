Henderson rushed seven times for 32 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 14 yards in the Patriots' 42-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also returned one kickoff for 20 yards.

The rookie second-round pick still couldn't surpass backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson's workload despite the latter's Week 3 fumbling issues, but Henderson still turned in a serviceable fantasy performance overall thanks to his first NFL touchdown. Henderson got into the end zone from five yards out with just under six minutes left in the second quarter, and his rushing yardage tally represented a new career high. Henderson also has multiple receptions in each of his first four games, but he appears stuck in a three-way committee with Stevenson and Antonio Gibson heading into a Week 5 road matchup against the Bills next Sunday night.