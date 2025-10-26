Henderson carried the ball 10 times for 75 yards in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns.

It was a career-best performance for the rookie running back, although Henderson's day was marred somewhat by a lost fumble, his first of the season. Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots with 14 carries, but he managed just 34 rushing yards on that volume, and the workload could begin to tip toward the freshman given his superior explosiveness. Henderson will look to build on this performance in Week 9 against the Falcons.