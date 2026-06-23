Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson: Set to maintain prominent role

As training camp approaches, Rhamondre Stevenson and Henderson remain atop the Patriots' RB depth chart, Avery Hill of the Boston Globe reports.

Though Henderson and Stevenson are in line to continue to share the rushing load in 2026, both players should still yield fantasy utility while working in an offense helmed by ascending signal caller Drake Maye. In his first year as a pro in 2025, Henderson recorded 180 carries for 911 yards and nine TDs to go along with 35 catches for 221 yards and a score in 17 regular-season contests. Meanwhile, Stevenson carried 130 times for 603 yards and seven TDs, while adding 32 catches for 345 and a pair of receiving scores. While the looming time-share remains an issue in terms of Henderson's weekly fantasy floor, the 2025 second-rounder's playmaking ability makes him the upside play in New England's backfield, which also includes Jam Miller, Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison and Myles Montgomery, who are collectively in line to compete for depth slotting behind the top duo.