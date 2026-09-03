Henderson (ankle) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Henderson has been sidelined for the last 10 days, and while there's been no indication he's dealing with a serious injury, it's starting to get close to the wire for Henderson to play in next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Seahawks. Henderson will almost certainly need to return to practice before Monday to have a chance to face Seattle. If he can't go in Week 1, Rhamondre Stevenson would get a huge fantasy boost as a surefire RB2 based on volume projection.