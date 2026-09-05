Henderson (ankle) was in street clothes ahead of Saturday's practice, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Head coach Mike Vrabel suggested earlier Saturday that Henderson could return to practice, but the second-year running back will end up observing the session in street clothes as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Henderson will have two more chances to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of the Patriots' regular-season opener against the Seahawks on Wednesday.