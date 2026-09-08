The Patriots ruled out Henderson for Wednesday's season opener versus the Seahawks, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Henderson's absence for the opener hardly comes as a surprise with his ankle injury having kept him from practicing in any capacity since Aug. 24. With Henderson sidelined for the opener, Rhamondre Stevenson will have a clear path to earning the bulk of snaps and touches out of the backfield. Corey Kiner will serve as the Stevenson's top understudy, and the Patriots will likely elevate one or both of Lan Larison and Hassan Haskins from the practice squad to add depth at the position.