Henderson rushed eight times for 23 yards and brought in his only target for six yards in the Patriots' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Playing in his second game of the season, Henderson led the Patriots in rush attempts and rushing yards, but each of those figures were only more than those generated by backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson had a much more efficient showing in his Week 2 season debut with a 16-carry, 76-yard, one-touchdown showing against the Steelers, but game script had a significant impact on the volume for both of the Patriots' backs Sunday. Henderson will look to get back on track in a key Week 4 road divisional matchup against the Bills next Sunday.