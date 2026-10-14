The Patriots listed Henderson (ankle) as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

After Henderson was diagnosed with a right high-ankle sprain coming out of Sunday's win over the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that the second-year running back would avoid surgery but was expected to miss multiple weeks. While that could still be the case, Henderson's involvement in practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- suggests that the Patriots haven't yet ruled him out from playing Week 6 against the Jets. However, in the more likely event that Henderson ends up sitting out this Sunday, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in store for a larger share of the touches out of the backfield, while Corey Kiner would serve as the top complement to Stevenson.