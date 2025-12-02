Henderson rushed 11 times for 67 yards and brought in three of four targets for 19 yards in the Patriots' 33-15 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Henderson actually logged one fewer carry than Rhamondre Stevenson, but he outgained his backfield mate by 27 rushing yards and drew one additional target as well. Both backs had ample opportunity thanks to game script, as the Patriots already held a 30-7 lead at halftime. Henderson is still likely the No. 1 option under normal circumstances, but both backs are clearly trusted by the coaching staff. Henderson next takes aim at the Bills' typically generous run defense in a Week 15 home showdown on Sunday, Dec. 14 following a Week 14 bye.