Henderson rushed 19 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns and secured all five targets for 31 yards and another score in the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday night.

The rookie came in with a golden opportunity to follow up his career-best 147-yard rushing day in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, as Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) remained out and Terrell Jennings was dealing with a knee issue. Henderson ended up cashing in, putting together his first three-TD game as a pro via a pair of seven-yard second-quarter scoring runs and a six-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. Henderson also comfortably paced the ground attack with a career-high carry total, and he'll be set up for what should be an elevated Week 12 role -- irrespective of Stevenson's availability -- against a very vulnerable Bengals defense on Sunday, Nov. 23.