Henderson rushed 14 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills.

Henderson extended New England's lead to 21-0 with a 52-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Patriots sputtered in the second half, outside of a 65-yard Henderson touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Henderson has broken out for 150 or more scrimmage yards twice in his last five outings, and he has exceeded 80 scrimmage yards in six consecutive games. The rookie second-round pick will look to keep rolling in Week 16 against the Ravens on SNF.