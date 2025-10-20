Henderson rushed the ball two times for five yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans.

Henderson remained uninvolved in the Patriots' offense, logging one carry in the second quarter and one in the fourth quarter. Rhamondre Stevenson dominated touches, while Terrell Jennings picked up five carries in garbage time. While game script led to Henderson's lowest touch total of the season, the Patriots continue to not prioritize him in the offense.