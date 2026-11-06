Henderson (illness) won't play Sunday against the Packers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Per Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Mike Vrabel said that the Patriots won't put a timeline on Henderson's return, while adding via Lazar that the team is "just trying to make sure that TreVeyon is cared for and his recovery plan is intact and he's comfortable with it." In the absence of Henderson's -- who recently experienced "an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms" -- Rhamondre Stevenson will pace New England's backfield, with Corey Kiner and Lan Larison also mixing in.